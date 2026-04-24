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EXCLUSIVE: Press Progress editor admits he didn’t verify full messages in Caylan Ford saga

Press Progress’ editor Luke LeBrun (right) testified that he never asked his key source, Karim Jivraj (left) for the full text of messages used to sink a former UCP nomination candidate’s political career.
Press Progress’ editor Luke LeBrun (right) testified that he never asked his key source, Karim Jivraj (left) for the full text of messages used to sink a former UCP nomination candidate’s political career. WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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Cbc
Abpoli
Caylan Ford
Ucp
Toronto Star
Abpol
Karim Jivraj
Broadbent Institute
Press Progress
Caylan Ford defamation suit
Luke LeBrun

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