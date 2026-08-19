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EXCLUSIVE: Prominent remigration activist says Canadian officials may deny him entry ahead of nationalist conference

Martin Sellner, the controversial Austrian remigration activist who has been invited to speak at an upcoming nationalist conference in Hamilton, says Canadian immigration officials have left his travel application to enter the country unresolved for more than a month as political opposition to the event intensifies.
Martin Sellner, the controversial Austrian remigration activist who has been invited to speak at an upcoming nationalist conference in Hamilton, says Canadian immigration officials have left his travel application to enter the country unresolved for more than a month as political opposition to the event intensifies.Courtesy of the Dominion Society of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Immigration
Hamilton
Canadian Nationalism
Daniel Tyrie
Mass Immigration
Cdnpol
Nationalism
mass immigration and globalism
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
Dominion Society of Canada
Remigration
martin sellner
domcon
domcon2026
aslam rana
Alexandre Cormier-Denis
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Western Standard
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