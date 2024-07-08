Alberta to put humans ahead of grizzlies

The Government of Alberta is implementing new measures to reduce the number of grizzly bears intruding on rural properties, hurting people and damaging crops. The “problem wildlife management” strategy will be a last resort after existing human-wildlife conflict tools have already been used in attempts to deter the bears, Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen’s Press Secretary Pam Davidson told the Western Standard. Eligible Albertans after submitting an application will be chosen at random from a shortlist to be in charge of tracking and killing bears that have been causing problems in civilization. In the event of “livestock being killed, crops being damaged, or public safety issues becoming too frequent, candidates will be contacted by government staff and “may be engaged to track and euthanize a problem bear, or manage a problem elk herd, when it is determined to be appropriate.”The fee for the program hasn't been disclosed.There are between 1,000 and 1,150 grizzlies in the province.The program “allows Albertans to apply online to be put on a shortlist to become problem wildlife responders to assist Fish and Wildlife staff with problem wildlife management in Alberta,” said Davidson. “This new management tool will see eligible Albertans, who have been chosen to participate in the program, contacted by wildlife officers to respond when there is a public safety concern, livestock are being killed, crops are being damaged, or other concerns.”Those interested in signing up to be a designated responder submit their application and wait to be shortlisted to participate. If so, they will be “contacted by government staff and will be engaged to pursue and harvest problem wildlife involved in serious conflicts when it is determined to be appropriate by government staff.”From 2000 to 2021, there have been a total of 104 grizzly bear maulings. In the last three years alone, four Albertans have been killed by grizzly bears. In 2020, there were three grizzly bear maulings and in 2021 there were seven grizzly maulings and two black bear maulings. In addition to the physical threat from wayward bears, agriculture producers in Alberta lose millions of dollars each year to livestock losses from predatory grizzly bears and elk damage to crops. Farmers and agricultural producers “experiencing negative wildlife interactions” will be able to reach out to provincial staff to get help from wildlife management responders. “Actions taken by responders will align with all existing policies related to wildlife management, will provide quicker response times, reduce claims for lost livestock, crops and property, and most importantly increase safety for rural Albertans,” said Davidson. The Alberta’s government’s “multi-pronged approach” is designed to “solve the issue of problem and dangerous wildlife.” Public safety and property protection are our highest priority, and we are focused on reducing negative human-wildlife interactions and promote coexistence with wildlife,” the statement reads. As for destructive elk populations, the government plans to increase habitat space “in areas further from human activity to make wildlife less prone to visiting populated areas,” Davidson said in a subsequent statement over email. The Forestry and Parks department plans to offer ongoing public education initiatives and aversion programs to make Albertans aware of human-wildlife conflicts and reduce wildlife-related dangers. “Habitat enhancements,” such as forest management techniques like wildfire risk reduction are further tools to reduce conflicts between wildlife and humans. In recent years, grizzly bear population recovery has been successful, but the influx of grizzlies has posed risks to humans and farmland. “As Alberta’s grizzly bear populations continue to grow in numbers and expand their territory, human-grizzly conflicts have increased in both severity and frequency. Recent conflicts have been predatory in nature and have not been related to the protection of cubs or food sources,” said Davidson. “Alberta’s elk population has also grown in numbers and distribution causing enormous damage to agriculture crops.”