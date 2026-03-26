EXCLUSIVE: Quebec oil and gas support jumps 14 points as voters back more Canadian energy

Support for expanding Canadian oil and gas development has risen sharply in Quebec, with a new Leger survey finding that 63% of Quebec residents back increased development of oil and natural gas as global instability continues to rattle energy markets. Among respondents who expressed an opinion, support climbed to 75%, a 14-point increase from the previous wave of polling.The poll, prepared by Leger for Modern Miracle Network, suggests Quebecers are increasingly receptive to arguments that Canada should produce and export more energy rather than leave supply in the hands of regimes such as Russia, Venezuela and Iran. On that question, 44% of all respondents said Canadians are among the best in the world at responsible oil and gas production and should be exporting more, while 30% took the opposite view and 26% said they did not know. Among those with an opinion, support for that position rose to 60%.The survey also found 45% of Quebec respondents said oil and gas provide an overall benefit to quality of life and that Canada should preserve those benefits while reducing environmental impacts. That figure rose to 59% among respondents with an opinion, marking a 10-point increase from 2025. .On jobs, 45% of all respondents said traditional energy worker jobs are essential to economic growth and should be prioritized through training, job creation and retention, while that number reached 60% among those who expressed an opinion.The polling also touched on indigenous and resource development. Leger found 51% of Quebec respondents agreed indigenous peoples in Canada have successfully fought for the right to be consulted on resource projects and can now share in project benefits if they choose, while 28% said Canada still does not adequately respect indigenous rights and should not allow projects without full informed consent. Excluding those unsure, support for the first position rose to 65%.When asked who should bear the cost of transitioning to a low-carbon economy, 34% said industry should pay through corporate taxes, surtaxes and regulatory fees. Another 19% said no one should be forced to pay and that the transition should be left to markets and technological innovation, while 18% said governments should cover the cost through general revenues and 6% said consumers should pay through tools such as a carbon tax.The survey further found 33% of Quebec residents believe traditional energy workers care about the environment about the same as workers in other industries, while 29% said they care less and 25% said they care more. Only 25% said traditional energy workers live in their community, while 40% said they do not and 35% were unsure.Leger surveyed 1,639 Canadian adults online between March 13-16, including a Quebec sample of 425 respondents. The firm said a comparable probability sample of that size would carry a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4%, 19 times out of 20, though it noted that margins of error are not typically assigned to non-probability online panels.