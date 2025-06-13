EXCLUSIVE: Rustad accuses OneBC of 'blackmailing' BC Conservative MLAs, staff in attempt to 'divide' party

John Rustad has accused Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong and their staff — who recently launched a new party, OneBC — of "blackmailing" BC Conservative MLAs and staff in an attempt to "divide" their former party.He deemed their behaviour "extremely unethical, abusive, and potentially criminal."In a letter to caucus obtained by the Western Standard and authenticated by sources within the party, Rustad explained that the duo and their team were "attempting to blackmail individuals into taking jobs or contracts with them while simultaneously attempting to force them to do or say certain things in order to prevent blackmail materials from being leaked.""We are now aware," he added, "that when they were part of our caucus, the [OneBC] MLAs secretly recorded party and caucus employees (as well as potentially their colleagues and others) on phone calls," and took pictures of private text messages..He went on to reveal that "one of their staffers has called multiple individuals in order to explicitly blackmail them," and that legal counsel has been provided with all the evidence to determine whether RCMP involvement is necessary.While Rustad did not reveal who had been targeted, he made it clear that those impacted will not be punished for whatever was said in private conversations and subsequently leaked."This is politics — people communicate many things in private which they do not intend for the world to see," he stated. "I am not concerned with prosecuting members of our team over people’s private communications with individuals who they once thought were their friends ... I will always have your back — to me, that's what it means to be a leader."Rustad vowed to ensure the party "will not allow ourselves to be lowered by manipulative, dishonest, and malicious actions of people who see fit to, potentially criminally, blackmail others," calling such behaviour "sociopathic.".A number of the text messages in question were published by Rebel News in coverage of alleged wrongdoing at the BC Conservative annual general meeting.Rustad addressed those concerns — again — in the aforementioned letter to caucus, reiterating that none of the claims were true. He did, however, vow to "engage a major law firm or accounting firm — or both, to ensure a transparent, professional, and functional leadership review process."In a statement to the Western Standard, OneBC Leader's Office Communications Advisor Wyatt Claypool called the accusations levelled against OneBC by Rustad "insane," and argued that the BC Conservatives top brass were "trying to distract from" the allegations that they "rigged" the AGM."John Rustad and his inner circle have been given more than enough time to tell the truth about what happened at the AGM," he added, "and we still want them to come clean themselves or hold a third-party independent audit of the AGM.".BREAKING: BC Conservative MLA leaves party, says Brodie saga 'just tip of the iceberg'.Brodie and Armstrong left the party in March in response to the party's handling of the former's comments on residential schools. They were joined by Jordan Kealy a short time later, who has since distanced himself from them, opting not to join OneBC.