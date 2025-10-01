News

EXCLUSIVE: Rustad 'really pleased' Alberta leading application for pipeline to BC coast, offers 'full support'

"We need to have a future, and that means we need to take advantage of the resources we have."
John Rustad and Danielle Smith
John Rustad and Danielle SmithIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Bcpoli
Pipeline
Premier Danielle Smith
Application
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news