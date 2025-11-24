News

EXCLUSIVE: Rustad working with federal Liberal operatives in alleged plot to stack BC Conservative membership, elect new board

The move comes amid mounting pressure on him to step down as leader.
John Rustad
John RustadPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Liberals
British Columbia
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Christy Clark
Bruce Clark

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news