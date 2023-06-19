Leah Maier Sized
An educational assistant in Saskatchewan was fired for a Facebook group post to a story promoting parents keeping their kids home on June 1 in protest of Pride Month in the school system. 

Leah Maier worked with Kindergarten to Grade 5 students at PJ Gillen Elementary School in Esterhazy until her termination on June 12. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Fired becauze of your views. This is what canada has become.

Raz
Raz

Teachers like this should offer their own private schooling. Empty the perverted public schools once and for all!

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

This entire homosexual agenda must be political cover for how badly the LPC is ruining this country. Push back on BOTH. People are sick of the alphabet gang AND the Libs.

guest356
guest356

Honestly, this is reaching a point of insanity, where our institutions of learning no longer promote discussion for truth and understanding, but , persecute to extreme levels whatever political innuendo is flavour of the month. If the woman had suggested it wasn't worth going to a a movie about a politically hot topic on her social media, would her persecution have been as severe? What sort of country are we living in. Mob Rule, kangaroo courts and pitchforks from the looks of it.

