Wilson said some students do not have the skills to continue into post-secondary education and start their own businesses.
“[Some students cannot] go on to university and learn how to handle their own businesses or become entrepreneurs, whether it's farming or agriculture or buying their own mom and pop shop.”
The parents want more input into their children's schooling with the Ministry of Education, school divisions, and post-secondary institutions, according to Wilson.
“They [parents] would like to talk with the school division, the Ministry of Education, post-secondary, and explain to them what they need for their children to succeed in this province for their children to grow and develop this province in the future,” said Wilson.
Wilson said "most parents want the same thing we want for our children. When your children go off to school, you want the teachers to be given the tools to teach these children to become successful in Saskatchewan.”
“We have some really great teachers and we're not allowing these teachers their full potential or the full potential for the students to grow as well,” said Wilson.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
