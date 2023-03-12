Sask United Party Leader Nadine Wilson said healthcare confidentiality needs to be respected, and so do the “overworked, stressed out” healthcare workers.
“We need healthcare for the people of Saskatchewan in our province,” said Wilson in an interview with the Western Standard.
“We need to restore the patient-doctor relationship. That's probably one of the most important issues, is to keep the confidentiality for the doctors and the patients of Saskatchewan and the doctors to have more autonomy.”
Wilson said “in talking with a lot of the medical personnel. They feel devalued. They feel overworked, stressed out, burned out… There’s not enough of them.”
Another healthcare worker issue is those let go by the province because they did not comply with COVID-19 regulations, and Wilson wants them to return.
“A lot of our health personnel were let go over the past year or two and I think we should restore them [and] bring them back,” said Wilson.
Another piece of the healthcare puzzle is training more healthcare workers in the province and rural areas, according to Wilson.
“We need more training seats right here in Saskatchewan and put some of the training seats right in rural Saskatchewan,” said Wilson.
“So the doctors and nurses can see what it's like to live in rural Saskatchewan and adapt to the situations and possibly see all the beautiful things in the province. The boreal forest and the trails and the snowmobiling and the ice fishing and tobogganing. There's many things we can do in the winter… We can’t all run to the cities.”
Wilson said “I think the Sask Party pitted urban and rural people against each other in competition of health personnel.”
The province changed some of the expenses doctors have to pay for themselves, according to Wilson.
“Another factor that was brought to mind was the rural doctors are being asked to pay for their own mileage now in order to drive from the urban centres to the rural centres,” said Wilson.
“One doctor has brought that to my attention. We'll see what will happen with SHA, if they continue to devalue these doctors. It's hard to retain rural physicians if we don't give them some incentives and show them the value of rural Saskatchewan.“
Wilson discussed how the hospital infrastructure is falling apart across Saskatchewan and gave an example in Yorkton.
“It's also come to my attention there's a hospital in Saskatchewan, a smaller city ... it's Yorkton,” said Wilson.
“Yorkton hospital had a water barrel in the X-ray department room. So when it rained, and the roof would funnel the water into the rain barrel. I don't know if that's very sanitary or [if there’s] black mold. That's not good for staff. That’s not good for patients.”
“We're not utilizing the money as we should be. We know when you have a foundation. You also need a good roof or the whole thing is going to collapse if you don't have that roof. Our money could be used much more efficiently. So as I travel around Saskatchewan, people are telling me stories about what they are experiencing and they're not good stories.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
The SUP from what I can tell is what the Dr. ordered for Saskatchewan. Moe let the people of Sask down during the plandemic.
Negative Nadine. I didn't hear a single positive quote in this whole story. Sad.
