The Buffalo Party and Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan are in talks to join forces for the October 28 election.
The Buffalo Party and Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan are in talks to join forces for the October 28 election.Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan
News

EXCLUSIVE: Sask's Buffalo Party and PC's pursue cooperation before October election

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Estevan
Saskatchewan United Party
Buffalo Party Of Saskatchewan
Phil Zajac
Rose Buscholl
Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news