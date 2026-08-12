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EXCLUSIVE: Smith says prioritizing skilled workers will mitigate the risk of temporary residents not leaving Canada

The first deadlines outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are now expected not to be met.
The first deadlines outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are now expected not to be met.Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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