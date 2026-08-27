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EXCLUSIVE: Stockwell Day commends Smith’s stance against weaponizing Alberta energy

Stockwell Day speaks at the Reclaiming Canada Conference Sept. 20, 2025 at BMO Centre in Calgary
Stockwell Day speaks at the Reclaiming Canada Conference Sept. 20, 2025 at BMO Centre in CalgaryLee Harding / Western Standard
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