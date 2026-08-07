News

EXCLUSIVE: Stockwell Day quashes leadership rumours, says Conservatives should stick with Poilievre

Stockwell Day speaks at the Reclaiming Canada Conference Sept. 20, 2025 at BMO Centre in Calgary
Stockwell Day speaks at the Reclaiming Canada Conference Sept. 20, 2025 at BMO Centre in CalgaryLee Harding / Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Liberal Party
Cdnpoli
Conservative Party Of Canada
Pierre Poilievre
Andrew Scheer
Stephen Harper
Nanos Research
Stockwell Day
Mainstream Media
Canadian Alliance
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Mainstream Media Outlets
Nanos poll
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news