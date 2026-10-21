EXCLUSIVE: Stockwell Day tells Alberta independence leader Jeffrey Rath to ‘stand down’ after referendum defeat

CALGARY — The former leader of the Canadian Alliance party has called on the Alberta independence movement to respect the results of Monday’s referendum, warning that continued efforts to advance sovereignty could undermine the United Conservative Party (UCP) government.Stockwell Day told the Western Standard that the results, which saw over 75% of Albertans vote to remain in Canada, along with Smith receiving a mandate on the majority of the other nine questions her government put to voters, will “serve the premier well in terms of what she wants to accomplish.”“It’s time to respect the will of the voters, that’s what the Premier’s doing,” Day said.“She’s got a mandate now to do some things and I’m glad people had the opportunity to have a say and [I’m] glad at the outcome.”However, Day — who previously served as Minister of Labour and Treasurer under former Alberta premier Ralph Klein — had stern words for independence movement leaders, specifically singling out Alberta Prosperity Project lawyer Jeffrey Rath and urging him to abandon his efforts following the referendum defeat.“I think that Jeff Rath should really think about what's good for Alberta and stand down and stop pursuing selfish interest now,” he said..Rath stated on Monday after the defeat that he would be pushing for a special general meeting of the UCP to remove Smith, whom he called an “avowed federalist.”“It’s time to have a serious discussion as to whether or not a super-majority of the United Conservative Party of Alberta want to continue to be led by a federalist who’s in bed with Naheed Nenshi, Mark Carney, Rachel Notley and the rest of the socialists and globalists that have literally been ruining this province and ruining this country,” Rath told Global News.However, Day countered, saying that comments from Rath and other leaders aimed at undermining Smith’s leadership or the party going forward were not helpful.“[It’s] not helpful [from] Rath and others,” he said.“I think most of the people voted in good faith. I think most of those people don't want to destroy the party and allow the NDP to win and Rath continuing his antics now, it doesn't help anybody... Politics is a tough business. You win some, you lose some, but when you're in a leadership race and you lose, you support the winner.”.Nenshi says Albertans did not give Smith a clear positive mandate.Day identified Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi as the person most likely to benefit if Rath and others of a similar mind split the vote and attempted to undermine Smith from within the UCP.“The happiest person around is Mr. Nenshi when he thinks that Rath is gonna split the vote so that the socialists can win," he stated. "That's the last thing Albertans need.”However, despite the independence question failing to secure majority support, Day acknowledged that the frustrations driving independence advocates were unlikely to disappear.“As somebody who shares the grievances, but not their proposed solution, there will always be a feeling in Alberta about leaving because of the harsh, dreadful treatment we get from Ottawa,” he said.“I think it's always going to be there. But, I really think Premier Smith is probably one of the smartest and most courageous premiers in Canada.”The Western Standard has reached out to Rath for comment.