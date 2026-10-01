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EXCLUSIVE: Student, dad object to Calgary school's pride flag amid new classroom neutrality law

Central Memorial High School, Calgary, pride flag classroom
Central Memorial High School, Calgary, pride flag classroomWS source
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Calgary Board Of Education
Alberta Education
Cbe
Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act
Central Memorial High School
pride flag at Central Memorial High School
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Western Standard
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