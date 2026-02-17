News

EXCLUSIVE: Student leader says BC budget neglects post-secondary education amid funding crisis

"The government tried to say this wasn't an austerity budget, but I very much say it looks like one from the student perspective."
UBC AMS VP External Solomon Yi-Kieran
UBC AMS VP External Solomon Yi-KieranPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
