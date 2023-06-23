A retired Mountie says some current and former members were “shocked” and “appalled” at a recent drag show at RCMP headquarters in Surrey.
Retired Mountie Leland Keane, who lives in Nova Scotia, sent a video of the performance to the Western Standard.
“I was asked to send you a video by someone still in the organization who needs anonymity,” said Keane.
"He wanted it shared as he felt it was disgusting. He does not want direct contact for fears of his job being threatened.”
The 42-second video, shot in portrait format from a cell phone, shows a drag performer dancing on a table, singing over a recording of the Cher song If I Could Turn Back Time.
A small circle of women and one male clapped during the performance. The performer later left the table to continue singing and dancing as he walked into the crowd.
“This is the trans nonsense by ‘out on patrol.' None of it seems to be relevant to actual police work in the slightest,” said Keane.
A screenshot Keane sent to the Western Standard includes the promotion for the event from the outonpatrol.ca website.
“There’s no better way to finish your work day than heading for some complimentary food and drinks!” said the promotion.
The event was held Wednesday June 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the mess hall of RCMP’s E Division Headquarters in Surrey. The event included complimentary appetizers, and “two drink tickets with an out on patrol membership.” Elenore Sturko was the main speaker, while “Mz Adrien” was emcee. Registration was required for those who did not work at the detachment.
On its website, Out on Patrol says it is “is an incorporated non-profit peer support organization for 2SLGBTQ+ members of law enforcement. The society is focused on community engagement, charitable work, and education. Individuals are not required to identify as 2SLGBTQ+ to apply for membership, allies are also encouraged to join!”
The organization says its mission is “to support 2SLGBTQ+ law enforcement members and build a strong, positive, inclusive connection between law enforcement and the community.”
Keane said the event had the opposite effect for some.
“Most of the real police, including those who live alternate lifestyles on their own time, are appalled by this… He and many I know who are in the process of retiring and have just retired are shocked and appalled at this particular group using E Div HQ at Green Timbers,” Keane wrote.
“I'm a member of the vets association and we meet at HQ here in ‘H’ Division. If I saw this I'd leave. I'd also leave the vets association if they supported or in any way endorsed this type of behavior at HQ or at any force function we were a part of.”
Keane doubts current officers have a good avenue to object to such events.
“There is no longer a voice for members now that the NPF [National Police Federation] has become the ‘union,’” he said.
Upcoming Out on Patrol events include the Surrey Pride Festival June 24 and the second annual White Rock Pride Family Day July 22.
The Western Standard reached out to Surrey RCMP for comment but hasn't heard back.
Every inch and department of the Covid-19 Revolutionary Guard formally know as the RCMP are corrupt and an bloody disgrace to this country when does this end. DEFUND THE COVID-19 REVOLUTIONARY GUARD NOW!!
