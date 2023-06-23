Table dancing drag show for RCMP in Surrey

A retired Mountie says some current and former members were “shocked” and “appalled” at a recent drag show at RCMP headquarters in Surrey.

Retired Mountie Leland Keane, who lives in Nova Scotia, sent a video of the performance to the Western Standard.

Nunyah
Every inch and department of the Covid-19 Revolutionary Guard formally know as the RCMP are corrupt and an bloody disgrace to this country when does this end. DEFUND THE COVID-19 REVOLUTIONARY GUARD NOW!!

