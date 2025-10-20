EXCLUSIVE: Teacher fired for countering residential school narrative 'so excited' to be OneBC's first candidate

OneBC has announced that a British Columbia teacher fired over his comments on residential schools will be their first candidate.Jim McMurtry told the Western Standard he was " so excited" to join the party and praised leader Dallas Brodie for tackling head on issues that others have been afraid to skirt around..WATCH: OneBC to release documentary exposing 'reconciliation industry'."It's an incredibly exciting moment for me," he said, "because they're carrying forward a message that nobody wanted to hear four-and-a-half years ago when I was fired — but now I think most people are not only ready to hear it, but desirous of being told the truth."McMurtry, who ran for the federal Liberals 20 years ago and the People's Party of Canada in 2025, explained that OneBC reached out to him and asked if he would run under their banner. He said it was an easy decision, noting that Brodie and her team were the only people in politics — at either the provincial or federal level — to have his back."I was the first person that spoke out and the first person punished, and here we are four-and-a-half years later," he said. "They can call me crazy and take away my license to ever teach again, and ruin me financially by by taking away my livelihood, but what are they going to do now when there's a political party?"The former Abbotsford School District teacher argued that his critics "can't ignore a political party," suggesting OneBC has "incredible inertia.". McMurtry said he was hopeful his entrance into provincial politics would encourage others in BC to speak out."I'm just so excited to be part of one BC," he declared. "Now there's there's just so much more legitimacy, so much more strength in this movement of honest history and the values Canada has always had — values like equality, treating all its citizens with equal regard."McMurtry lamented that over the past few years, people of all ages across the country have had it hammered into them by politicians, the media, and teachers that Canada is an evil nation and that they must constantly atone for the sins of the past."How can we allow this to go on for so long where people are disparaging our country," he asked, "where they're scaring away investors, where they're trying to ruin the economy based on, among other things, a complete fabrication of Canada being terrible with his indigenous people, when the opposite is true.".BC teacher fired for telling students different side of residential schools.After forty years in the education system, McMurtry was fired following his refusal to accept the school district's official genocide narrative. His contention is that indigenous students were not killed, but instead died from diseases. He has also countered the claim that mass graves have been found at the sites of former schools."No one came to my help outside of quiet publications on the right," he said. "Nobody gave a damn about me, and now I'm being chosen as the first candidate for this new political party because people are recognizing that there is something in what I've been fighting for, and that is you don't lie to people about the past — and in particular, you don't lie to children, about anything, about race, about gender, about trans stuff."