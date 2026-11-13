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EXCLUSIVE: UCP government planning legislation as Alberta natural gas demand outpaces infrastructure

Premier Danielle Smith speaking to reporters at the RMA convention in Edmonton.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking to reporters at the RMA convention in Edmonton. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Energy
Danielle Smith
Trans Mountain
Natural Gas
Alberta Utilities Commission
Abpol
Natural Gas Exports
Natural Gas Pipelines
TC Energy Corp.
NGTL