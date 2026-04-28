EXCLUSIVE: University of Lethbridge donor withdraws $150K gift to school after Widdowson arrest

One University of Lethbridge (U of L) alumnus has reconsidered his six figure donation to the school — in light of Dr. Frances Widdowson's arrest at the university Saturday.Kevin Gaudet, who graduated from U of L back in 1991, and was considering donating up to $150,000 to the school's athletic department, having played on the rugby team himself. "I read about what had happened to Professor Widdowson and how she was treated — I was disgusted," stated Gaudet to the Western Standard. "I did what I think a lot of people do, as consumers.".Gaudet, a government relations consultant, decided not to go through with the donation and is urging others in his position who disagree with Widdowson's arrest to do the same."I'd like other people who agree with me, or think the way I do on the issue, to use their pocketbooks," said Guadet."If one is an individual, and they disagree with what the university has done, they should act with their checkbooks and stop giving."Gaudet believes the only way for his boycott to matter is for others to join.."The only way you know there's strength in numbers, so one lowly missed donation won't make a difference," stated Gaudet."If more people agree with me, raise their voices and do that with their wallet, then it might make a difference to the university.""Otherwise, it's just another lonely voice in the wilderness of woke campus life."He says the current university speech policies are a stark difference from what they were when he attended.."Back then, I don't have any recollection of there ever being people who were offended by disagreement that was part of the experience.""The university experience was designed to bend one's brain in the face of ideas that were different and critical.""And was a time and a place for those different ideas and disagreements, not fear and repression."As to what Gaudet would like to see from the university, a change in their speech policies is his wish.."I would like the university to make amends, apologize to professor [Widdowson], whatever amends look like.""I'd like to see them have a proactive free speech policy on campus where they champion it instead of repressing speech.""And that would involve ending any legal action they're involved with Professor [Widdowson] and providing an apology.""And then, more importantly, ensuring that the campus is a safe haven for free speech, where differing ideas are allowed and promoted across campus.".On Saturday, former Mount Royal professor Frances Widdowson was arrested at U of L for trespassing.The university had sent Widdowson a letter she posted publicly on X, which she received last week.The letter informed Widdowson she was banned from campus property, with U of L dating the letter to early February.She also announced last week she would be going to the university to debate students who wish to participate in the existence of the Kamloops "graves."U of L has banned Widdowson from going on "all land, buildings, parking lots, sidewalks, and other areas used in conjunction with the buildings of the University of Lethbridge.".They stated this was due to Widdowson's presence on campus back in February where she engaged in "interferenc[ing] [with] or disrupt[ing] of the operation of the University."On Saturday, while Widdowson was on campus, Rebel News' Drea Humphrey reported U of L issued a "campus alert" statement alerting students to Widdowson's attendance.This comes after a recent hearing at the beginning of April in Calgary for the cancellation of one of Widdowson's previously scheduled lectures at U of L in 2023; after the event was approved and scheduled, it was canceled shortly thereafter.Widdowson and Jonah Pickle, a former undergraduate student who had helped organize the event, claim this decision infringed on their freedom of expression rights, protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms..The judge in the case, Christopher Simard, is expected to give a written decision at a later date.