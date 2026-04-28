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EXCLUSIVE: University of Lethbridge donor withdraws $150K gift to school after Widdowson arrest

A University of Lethbridge alumnus has withdrawn his plans to donate over six figures to the university's athletic department after hearing about Frances Widdowson's arrest.
Frances Widdowson
Frances WiddowsonMocha Bezirgan, X; Leah Mushet, WS
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Abpoli
University Of Lethbridge
Free Speech
Alberta Education
Exclusive
Dr. Frances Widdowson
University of Lethbridge free speech conflicts
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alberta higher educataion
university of lethbrigedge frances widdowson
University of Lethbridge almunus
University of Lethbridge donor backs out of donation
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