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EXCLUSIVE: Veteran faces $24K repayment bill after feds overpaid him for seven years

Matthew and Karissa Wright
Matthew and Karissa WrightKarissa Wright
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veteran affairs canada
Veteran faces $24K repayment bill
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Canadian armed forces veteran
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IRB repayment
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