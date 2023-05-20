Catherine Austin Fitts

A former American investment banker and prominent bureaucrat told the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 that US treasury funds have been syphoned for decades.

Catherine Austin Fitts, former managing director of Dillon, Read & Co, testified to the NCI on its first day of hearings in Ottawa May 17. She said COVID-19 accelerated a centralization of wealth in the hands of big business, but this effort had been going on for decades.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

timagis
timagis

I always wondered where the money/gold from the vaults below the twin towers went, now I know. What kind of people kill that many people to get their hands on that money? Greed has no bounds. Hope they all rot in hell!

Report Add Reply

