Nurse Needle

Photo by Steven Cornfield on Unsplash

 By Christopher Oldcorn

An author and equity investment executive told the National Citizens Inquiry  a lingering rise in mortality rates followed the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Edward Dowd, a former managing director for the equity portfolio of BlackRock, wrote the book Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022, and shared his insights with the inquiry on the second day of hearings in Langley, BC.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.