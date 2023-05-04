An author and equity investment executive told the National Citizens Inquiry a lingering rise in mortality rates followed the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Edward Dowd, a former managing director for the equity portfolio of BlackRock, wrote the book Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022, and shared his insights with the inquiry on the second day of hearings in Langley, BC.
Dowd said he did not take the COVID-19 vaccine because of rushed testing, novel technology, poor animal trials, and because Moderna was producing one.
“I knew the CEO, personally, in my humble opinion, was a pathological liar. So with those four facts, I said to myself I would wait and see what happens with the vaccine. And then I was obviously very surprised in the early days of the launch, when I saw the propaganda and the misinformation they were spouting.”
Dowd, who lives on the Hawaiian island of Maui, became involved in protest against mandates.
“I'm a believer in medical autonomy, freedom, and I was not going to take the jab under any circumstances. I also by… the summer of 2021, had multiple anecdotes from friend groups about injuries and people they knew that had died mysteriously,” Dowd recalled.
“My statistical background would suggest if it was truly safe and effective, I shouldn't be hearing any anecdotal stories.”
Dowd met Dr. Malone, an early pioneer of mRNA vaccines, through mandate protests. He told Malone he would investigate data from insurance companies and funeral homes for data on deaths and injuries.
“We've collected a body of evidence I believe is overwhelming, and that something is going on in the populations of the globe, especially the western nations. And if it's not the vaccine, why? What is it and why aren't we talking about it? Because the numbers right now are horrific.”
Dowd said he examined excess mortality in Europe as a whole, the UK, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and the US, and disability data in the US also.
“There's data issues with Canada, they're not releasing the mortality numbers that we need to make any sense of it,” Dowd said.
Two pieces of evidence provide the “smoking gun” to connect the problem to the vaccine, Dowd said. One was data on working age American from the Society of Actuaries which determines group life insurance rates.
“The industry knew … how to predict the death rates, they're very stable. And it's an easy profitable business for them. Well, it went off the rails in 2021,” he said. Excess mortality went up 40% between the ages of 25 and 64. He cited his own experience and that of others to suggest a 10% deviation would be a once-in-200 years event.
“It’s way out of the range of normal. Forty per cent is uncalculable [sic], it's off the charts.” For the overall U.S. population, there was 32% excess mortality. Excess mortality among Millennials aged 25 to 44 was 30% before vaccine mandates, but was 80% to 84% August through October of 2021.
“The rapid rise, the increase was so startling. And what was the event? You don't have to think too long and hard to surmise … the job mandates forced what I would call vaccine hesitant Millennials into taking the jab.”
Dowd said excess mortality rates matched that of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. He said suicides, drug overdoses, and missed cancer screening appointments don’t explain the pattern. Whereas old people with co-morbidities died of COVID in 2020, in 2021, this shifted to younger people.
“We have reams of other data that suggests this is occurring in all major Western countries,” Dowd said.
The other “smoking gun” data set came from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rates of those surveyed who identified as disabled “took off” between February of 2021 and November of 2022.
“By September of 2022, we had an additional 3.2 million disabled or an increase of 10% in the US. And the rate of change was so fast, we calculated a four standard deviation event,” Dowd said, adding 1.7 million of them were employed.
“The employee disability rate change between February of 21 and November of 22 was a 31% increase in disabilities. The general US population had a disability increase of only 9%.”
Dowd said the higher rates continued into 2023.
“I believe we have a national security issue in the US that something is going on with the employees of our country, and I'm 150% convinced this is the vaccine. I'm willing to be wrong, but no one's offered me a better explanation,” Dowd said.
“In Canada, we could probably show the same thing if there was data that we could analyze. But unfortunately, there's not.”
