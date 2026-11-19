CALGARY — In a recent meeting of the feds' Standing Committee on Health (HESA), medical experts admitted Canada does not have up-to-date data on its HIV population — hindering its ability to treat the recorded doubling of cases in the last decade.The last time the feds recorded complete data on the entire country's HIV diagnosis levels was in 2024 — when Public Health Canada published a report.One expert at the committee, Dr. Yoav Keynan, a professor and disease researcher at the University of Manitoba, says that "without timely data you can't deploy [medical] services to clusters and outbreaks that happen."Keynan reasons this is why Manitoba is currently in a public health emergency for HIV, which the province announced back in May.According to 2024 statistics, Manitoba's diagnosis rate is the highest in the country — with 19 of every 100,000 people in the province having the disease..Further, the Manitoba government has reported more recent numbers from 2025 (though still no 2026 data has yet been released), where new cases had increased to a high of 328, compared to 2019, when there were only 90 new cases reported.To put this into perspective, that means there were about 21 new cases of HIV per 100,000 people in Manitoba in 2025.MP Matt Strauss had asked medical experts at the committee why this epidemic is occurring.Sharing information from Canada's HIV 2024 report, he stated, "It shows that rates were high in 2015, then they came down to a nadir of 4.9 first time diagnoses per 100,000 people in 2020 — and then it shot up, doubl[ing] in three years.".By 2023, HIV diagnoses had increased to almost eight per every 100,000 people in Canada."So it looks like we were on track to lick this," observed Strauss.He added that Canada had "goals to abolish transmission of this virus in Canada by 2030."As to why this increase occurred, Keynan stated there are multiple reasons including, "at least in Manitoba, the syndemic of substance use — methamphetamine use, and overrepresentation of first nation and indigenous people, as well as houselessness."This is a similar explanation given by the Manitoba government for the surge, as it stated that in the province in particular, HIV is "most commonly acquired through injection drug use.".It added infection is also often seen through "unprotected heterosexual sex, and is associated with the convergence of homelessness, mental health concerns, substance use and socio-economic inequality."Aboriginal peoples continue to be disproportionately impacted," and women account for 50% of all cases, compared to only 32% of HIV cases in all of Canada.