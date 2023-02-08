War
Despite a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming the country is preparing to attack Poland following its war against Ukraine, security experts say the threats are "ridiculous," "utter nonsense" and "highly unlikely."

"It's an utterly nonsensical claim made by someone who has a loose relationship with reality," said Simon Miles, an assistant professor of Slavic and Eurasian Studies at the Sanford School of Public Policy.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This article is completely detached from reality. Ukraine is still going "disastrously badly" for Russia? If the war is going to badly for Russia why are the Ukrainains recruiting 16 year olds to fight? I saw videos today of children operating mortars with Ukrainian uniforms on. Why are the Ukrainian authorities kidnapping men off the streets at gunpoint for use as canon fodder on the frontlines? I have seen many videos of this happening as well. Why has Solidar fallen and Bakmut surrounded in a cauldron? The Russians are steadily advancing and grinding the Ukrainians down in a war of attrition. I recently saw a leaked Israeli intelligence report that said the Ukrainians have lost almost 400000 and change soliders in dead and wounded, while the Russians have lost 18000 and change. None of these "experts" take the Carl von Clausewitz style of warfare into account. This style of warfare is totally different then the Western style. The Clausewitz style is all about destoying the opponents army in a war of attrition. They don't care about taking land the name of the game is to destoy the enemies army. I would argue in this respect the Russians have been highly successful and so do the Israelis. This idea that Russia is running out of ammunition and equipment is total projection. It is the west that is running out if equipment and ammunition. We don't have the enough factories to produce the ammuntion and equipment needed to conduct industrial warfare. Don't take my word for it do your own research. The treason of the working classes by the western elites who thought they could ship all our factories to China consequence free has now come full circle and is blowing up in their faces. In regards to the idea that the Russians won't invade Poland. There is a massive combined army being assembled in western Belarus as we speak. More then enough men and equipment to take on the polish army and Russia has invaded Poland several times over the last three centuries. If the West does come to it's senses, recognize the limitations of its power, sit down with the Russians and negotiate in good faith I believe it is plausible we could see an invasion of Poland. There is nothing "ridiculous" about this idea. I really hope the Western Standard can seek out opposing views on the war to counter balance the lies from the marxist elite in our Universities. These people are traitors, and they are liars. These are the same losers pushing all this woke garbage and the COVID hoax onto society against our best wishes and we are supposed to believe they are telling the truth about the war? I don't think so! Sorry I am not buying what they are selling. They are shills for the military industrial complex and they are leading our country down the primrose path.

https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare

