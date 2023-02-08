Despite a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming the country is preparing to attack Poland following its war against Ukraine, security experts say the threats are "ridiculous," "utter nonsense" and "highly unlikely."
"It's an utterly nonsensical claim made by someone who has a loose relationship with reality," said Simon Miles, an assistant professor of Slavic and Eurasian Studies at the Sanford School of Public Policy.
"I'm very confident that no one in Russia is seriously thinking about going after Poland, nor frankly, is seriously thinking about going out to the Baltics."
On Monday, head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov suggested that Russia should "denazify and demilitarize" Poland after finishing its war in Ukraine.
“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map," Kadyrov said on Telegram. "I personally have such an intention, and I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on the territory of Poland.”
Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has also threatened to attack Poland with a "cruel" response after Polish "provocations." Poland has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to enter its borders, while Minsk has denies this allegation.
Fears about a war between Russia and Poland were also ignited in November of last year, when a stray missile landed in Poland from Ukraine, killing two people. While it was feared that Russia had deliberately attacked Poland, a member of NATO, it was later revealed that a stray Ukrainian air defense missile had landed in the country.
Polish authorities have also expressed concern about a Russian invasion. Last wee Polish ambassador to the US Marek Magierowski warned that Russia could set its sights on Poland next. “Russia has always been our neighbor... We have to be prepared for any eventuality. Poland might be the next target," he said.
But according to Miles, the Russians are too focused on their war in Ukraine to be seriously concerned with taking on Poland. He said while Russia is preparing for a new offensive with over 300,000 fresh troops, their war against Ukraine is still going "disastrously badly."
"The change over leadership, especially with general Sergey Surovikin being demoted, indicates that Vladimir Putin is deeply dissatisfied with the war the war is going," he said. "The Russians are trying to take the initiative back, but it's still been an extraordinarily poor showing."
Miles said Kadyrov's musings about a war with Poland are "utter nonsense," and show that he has a "loose relationship with reality." Kadyrov has a long history of making outrageous claims regarding Russia "preparing to take over the world," according to Miles.
"You need to understand him as one of Putin's rhetorical, and sometimes physical, attack dogs," Miles said. "I'm very confident that no one is seriously thinking about going after Poland, nor frankly, is seriously thinking about going out to the Baltic states."
Ivan Katchanovski, a political scientist at the University of Ottawa, believes that Ukraine is in a "dangerous position" at this point in the war. "Russia still has a significant advantage, and there is a low likelihood that Ukraine will be able to defeat Russia and take back Crimea."
Even still, Katchanovski said it is highly unlikely that Russia will attack Poland, primarily because the country is a part of NATO. Article 5 of NATO's constitution, which stipulates that an attack on one country is an attack on them all, acts as a strong deterrence to Russian aggression.
"This is just typical of Kadyrov, who is famous for making similar claims on social media. He is not able to change anything on the invasion side," he said.
Stephen Saideman, director of the Canadian Defence and Security Network, said Kadyrov's threat is "ridiculous," primarily because Russia would need to go through Ukraine in order to get to Warsaw.
"Secondly, the war in Ukraine is grinding down a lot of their military resources, so they are poorly equipped to be able to fight NATO," he said.
"Putin hasn't attacked a NATO country and he's very careful for his forces to stay within Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. Because if they attack NATO, that would lead to World War Three.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
This article is completely detached from reality. Ukraine is still going "disastrously badly" for Russia? If the war is going to badly for Russia why are the Ukrainains recruiting 16 year olds to fight? I saw videos today of children operating mortars with Ukrainian uniforms on. Why are the Ukrainian authorities kidnapping men off the streets at gunpoint for use as canon fodder on the frontlines? I have seen many videos of this happening as well. Why has Solidar fallen and Bakmut surrounded in a cauldron? The Russians are steadily advancing and grinding the Ukrainians down in a war of attrition. I recently saw a leaked Israeli intelligence report that said the Ukrainians have lost almost 400000 and change soliders in dead and wounded, while the Russians have lost 18000 and change. None of these "experts" take the Carl von Clausewitz style of warfare into account. This style of warfare is totally different then the Western style. The Clausewitz style is all about destoying the opponents army in a war of attrition. They don't care about taking land the name of the game is to destoy the enemies army. I would argue in this respect the Russians have been highly successful and so do the Israelis. This idea that Russia is running out of ammunition and equipment is total projection. It is the west that is running out if equipment and ammunition. We don't have the enough factories to produce the ammuntion and equipment needed to conduct industrial warfare. Don't take my word for it do your own research. The treason of the working classes by the western elites who thought they could ship all our factories to China consequence free has now come full circle and is blowing up in their faces. In regards to the idea that the Russians won't invade Poland. There is a massive combined army being assembled in western Belarus as we speak. More then enough men and equipment to take on the polish army and Russia has invaded Poland several times over the last three centuries. If the West does come to it's senses, recognize the limitations of its power, sit down with the Russians and negotiate in good faith I believe it is plausible we could see an invasion of Poland. There is nothing "ridiculous" about this idea. I really hope the Western Standard can seek out opposing views on the war to counter balance the lies from the marxist elite in our Universities. These people are traitors, and they are liars. These are the same losers pushing all this woke garbage and the COVID hoax onto society against our best wishes and we are supposed to believe they are telling the truth about the war? I don't think so! Sorry I am not buying what they are selling. They are shills for the military industrial complex and they are leading our country down the primrose path.
https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.