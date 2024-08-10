Experts lambaste Liberal tree planting scheme

The Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society claims that the Liberal's “two billion trees” program, introduced in the party’s 2019 election platform, has been overrated from the start and will have no climate impact for 50 to 100 years.“Government is committed to planting two billion new trees in Canada by 2030,” stated a Society Bulletin. “This program is overrated as a means to fight climate change, especially the government’s intention to help counter carbon emissions.”“It would take 10 billion mature trees 50 to 100 years old, not new seedlings, to sequester Canada’s 730 million tonnes of annual carbon emissions,” the Bulletin continued. “Those statistics make tree planting helpful for drawing down atmospheric carbon over the next two centuries but not for countering annual emissions.”The Liberal Party’s 2019 election platform, "Forward: A Real Plan For The Middle Class," proposed to plant two billion trees within a decade. “We will plant two billion trees to clean our air and protect our communities,” the document stated. “This will help create 3,500 seasonal jobs in tree planting each year.”“Trees are a huge asset, providing shade and cooling,” then-Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said at the time. “Our Party’s commitment to tree planting is an opportunity to get more trees planted.” Canada has 318 billion trees, the equivalent of 25 percent of the planet’s original forest cover, according to the Yale School of Forestry.Documents reveal that the Cabinet did not intend for the “two billion trees” target to be taken literally and that the figure was meant to be inspirational. “The government sought a name that would inspire that commitment and participation,” said a February 15 Department of Natural Resources memo. “So far that has worked.”The program is currently off-target and behind schedule, according to the note "Two Billion Trees Questions And Answers." Only a fifth as many trees will be planted by 2031, not two billion by 2029 as originally promised.“To date, the Government of Canada has signed or is in the process of negotiating agreements that will result in 393 million trees planted by 2031,” said the note. “We are actively engaged with all partners on how to move ahead.”The department described tree planting as complex. “Tree planting requires careful planning to ensure the right tree is planted in the right place at the right time for the right reasons,” said "Questions And Answers." “Different species and sizes of trees are required in different planting projects across the country.”4o