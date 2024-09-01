Experts urge feds to fund aging-at-home benefit for all seniors

A federal advisory panel is recommending that Parliament introduce a new, non-income-tested benefit to help Canadians over 65 stay in their homes as they age. Blacklock's Reporter says the National Seniors Council's expert panel proposed the creation of an "Age-at-Home Benefit" to support seniors in living independently, though it did not provide cost estimates for the initiative.“Aging at home can be understood as enabling healthy aging in one’s home and community,” the panel's report explained, emphasizing the importance of seniors living safely, independently, and comfortably in their own homes.The recommendations came after two years of study and included a call for a new annual subsidy to assist seniors with the costs associated with aging in place. While the report did not specify the size of the subsidy or its overall cost, it suggested that the benefit could be used to fund various services based on assessments conducted by qualified practitioners.Importantly, the panel advised against income-testing the benefit, stating that all seniors, regardless of income or functional abilities, should have access to the funds necessary to remain at home.In addition to the Age-at-Home Benefit, the panel also recommended the creation of a national public insurance program to cover home care and support services. This program would address some of the costs associated with long-term care that are not currently covered, though the report again refrained from detailing the potential financial impact of such a program.The panel's recommendations come at a time when Canada's senior population is rapidly growing. For the first time in the nation’s history, seniors outnumbered children in 2023, with 7.7 million seniors compared to 7.5 million children. The number of seniors receiving Old Age Security is expected to increase by 53% by 2035, largely driven by the retirement of the baby boom generation.“The federal government should think about the economic cost of inaction,” the report warned, emphasizing that supporting seniors to age at home will require significant investments but could ultimately prevent higher costs associated with institutional care.Currently, Parliament spends billions annually on seniors' benefits, including $69.4 billion in Old Age Security, $42.9 billion in tax waivers on registered pension plans, and various other credits and subsidies. The proposed Age at Home Benefit would add to these expenditures, reflecting the growing need for robust support systems as Canada’s population ages..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.