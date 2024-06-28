‘EXPLORING OPTIONS’: Guilbeault still considering coal ban

A federal memo confirms Liberal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault still “exploring options” in enforcing a federal ban on coal exports, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Guilbeault three years ago proposed the coal ban. The internal document shows coal exports went up after the announcement. “What is the government doing to end exports of thermal coal? The Government of Canada is exploring options,” said the December 14 brief. “This includes an assessment of socioeconomic and environmental impacts.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2021 re-election campaign pledged to “ban thermal coal exports from and through Canada no later than 2030.”Trudeau in a 2021 speech at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow promised Canada “will continue to do our part.”The environment department memo called Trudeau’s pledge to world leaders a historic announcement. “This makes Canada the first country in the world to make this commitment to address climate change,” it said.It did not cite export figures showing Canadian exports of thermal coal increased substantially after the ban was announced. “Canada has shown leadership,” wrote the department. “Ending emissions from coal power generation is one of the single most important steps the world must take in the fight against climate change. It will also lead to cleaner air and healthier communities for hundreds of millions of people around the world.”“Moving away from exporting thermal coal also makes good economic sense as the falling costs of renewables and low-carbon energy are providing more clean energy options in many countries.”In a January 31 Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons, the Trudeau Liberals acknowledged coal exports since the 2021 UN conference had increased from 5.48 million tons to 8.23 million tons, a 50%. The Inquiry showed exports overall had tripled since 2015. The volume of foreign thermal coal transhipped through Canadian ports remained stable at an average 10 million tons annually.The department was asked by NDP MP Laurel Collins, “With regard to the commitment in a December 16, 2021 Mandate letter for the Minister of Environment to ban thermal coal exports from and through Canada as swiftly as possible and no later than 2030, what steps has the government taken to advance this commitment?”Cabinet has proposed to ban Canadians’ own use of coal-fired power plants by 2035.“We want to have net zero, a carbon neutral grid by 2035,” Guilbeault earlier told reporters. “I can’t be more specific than that.”