CHMS

Statistics Canada has set up an encampment of trailers on the Swift Current, Saskatchewan fairgrounds, determined to get detailed health information from selected residents in exchange for cash.

StatsCan has its mobile examination centre at Kinetic Exhibition Park to conduct its Canadian Health Measures Survey (CHMS). Citizens share information about their “nutrition, smoking habits, alcohol use, medical history, current health status, sexual behaviour, lifestyle and physical activity, the environment and housing characteristics, as well as demographic and socioeconomic variables,” according to the CHMS website.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(7) comments

JPB
JPB

At this point, the Feds have lost all credibility - we are to believe that StatsCan will use our bio information respectfully? The same gov't that stole 30M Canadians' cell geolocation and used it secretly throughout the pandemic in violation of their OWN federal privacy regulations???? Good article WS.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

As a former SW SK farmer I can guarantee that Trudeau's henchmen won't be getting a warm welcome.

PersonOne
PersonOne

This is truly strange behavior, and the Feds wont do this without good reason. So we can assume they are after data, but maybe also testing compliance. Well anyone who trusts the Federal government is truly blind to what has been happening. Since they are so pushy, we can assume that someday they wont 'ask', they will tell.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The Canadian government is an illegitimate regime and citizens should not cooperate with them in any way. You can be certain that "health" is not the main purpose of this survey and what they are doing is for neferious purposes. We have spent the last 3 weeks alone getting story after story about how CCP agents have infiltrated and taken over every level of government in this nation and people still think the government works for them. They don't work for you they work for China. They are extorting you for your money and trying to kill you with poisonous "vaccines" and lord knows what else. Tell them to " get the f***of my property NOW!"

Slash
Slash

Also, I have never heard of Stats Canada paying people to do surveys before. This is a first. Also, why so aggressive with the "randomly" selected targets? What is it about them that they are so persistent in getting when there are so many others they can interview. Alarm bells should be going off for everyone on this.

Slash
Slash

I saw the TikTok video by Tajana (@introverts008). This "health" survey looks very dodgy and from this article they are very intimidating and and aggressive. Tajana and others are saying that while they say targets have been chosen randomly, nearly all the people being harassed did not take the CV19 shots. While we still have our freedom to decline, it is best that no one participate in these surveys.

Tajana and some others speculate that they may be doing this in order to declare people mentally unfit or other nefarious reasons. These vile rats should be kicked right back to Ottawa.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Saskatchewan has new trespassing rules for federal agents, post a simple no trespassing on your front lawn, then phone the police.

