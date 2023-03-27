Maayan Ziv

Maayan Ziv 

 @maayanziv_ on TikTok

An Air Canada passenger with a disability has criticized the airline after “extremely argumentative” flight attendants informed her she would be unable to store her wheelchair within the cabin.

Maayan Ziv — a disability activist and founder of AccessNow — posted a series of TikTok videos claiming her wheelchair was considered a “dangerous good” on her flights between Toronto and Austin.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

I had my last flight on Air Canada in 2006 . . . they are an International Joke, will never use them again.

My return trip from Europe was with SAS . . . a very pleasant experience.

Report Add Reply
cptover
cptover

It's air Canada, what do people expect? good service? courteous service?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.