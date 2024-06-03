EYE IN THE SKY: Stoney Nakoda RCMP launch drone trials to enhance public safety

From June 4 to June 15, the Stoney Nakoda RCMP will be conducting a 'pilot' program to test the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), commonly known as drones, in responding to various calls for service. Stoney Nakoda is one of three communities chosen for these RPAS trials, alongside a mid-sized community and a large municipality, as part of a broader initiative running through May and June.RPAS technology is already utilized by the Alberta RCMP for several purposes, including traffic accident reconstruction, search and rescue, major crimes investigation, and emergency response team calls. This trial aims to explore new applications of RPAS technology to enhance the safety of Albertans.The objectives of the trials are to gain a deeper understanding of RPAS capabilities, test different technologies, and evaluate how RPAS can better serve communities. During the trial period, drones will provide air support for various police responses, including crimes in progress, fleeing suspects, suspicious persons, missing persons, assisting EMS/Fire, and supporting natural disaster responses. The drones will be deployed from the Stoney Tribal Administration Building in Morley.The initiative follows extensive research into the use of RPAS by law enforcement in other jurisdictions and recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission after the tragic events in Nova Scotia.“We’re always excited to work with the people of Stoney Nakoda to figure out new ways that we can serve the community,” said Insp. Dave Brunner, Officer in Charge of the Stoney Nakoda RCMP. “These RPAS trials will give us the opportunity to test new technology and develop new methodologies that will help ensure the safety of members, our communities, and help us continue to build trust and confidence with the people we serve.”The expansion of the RPAS program is being undertaken in consultation with the RCMP National RPAS Program, law enforcement partners, municipal and provincial governments, and industry experts to ensure it meets the needs of Albertans. Following the trial, the RCMP will evaluate the results and update the public on whether RPAS can be used to enhance public safety.The Stoney Nakoda Tribal leadership, representing the Chiniki, Bearspaw, and Goodstoney bands, expressed their support for the initiative:“The Stoney Nakoda Nation welcomes the RCMP Drone-Trial Project and looks forward to assisting them in providing an enhanced police service to First Nations while respecting the privacy and culture of our people. We hope this new technology will aid the RCMP in reducing the levels of drug trafficking, the crime and pain this brings to our Nation. We look forward to receiving further briefings from the RCMP on the results of the trial and how this new capability will aid in providing increased safety and security to our people.”