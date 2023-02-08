Ezra Levant
Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant took Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault to court in a constitutional challenge for blocking him on Twitter.

Levant claims that Guilbeault’s Twitter account is a form of government communication and should not be blocked under section 2(b) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I've concluded in things like this the judicial system for the most part is as baked as the politicians. The whole system needs a major overhaul, by we the people for we the people.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Poor, sensitive little snowflake, Steven Guilbeault, needs to get out of government if he can’t handle the heat. In the meantime, Ezra continue to hold his feet to the fire. Good work!

Report Add Reply

