Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant took Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault to court in a constitutional challenge for blocking him on Twitter.
Levant claims that Guilbeault’s Twitter account is a form of government communication and should not be blocked under section 2(b) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Section 2(b) says everyone has the “freedom of thought, belief, opinion, and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.”
Levant alleges that Guilbeault's Twitter block violated his constitutional right to free expression, as it is a government Twitter account.
“This account by Steven Guilbeault is a government account. It is not a personal account,” Levant told the Western Standard.
“In fact, I'd be surprised if he even writes the tweets. It is absolutely a government account whose primary purpose is to deliver information about the government and that department. And, frankly, to let the public interact with that information. So this is not a personal account.”
Levant points out that Guilbeault’s Twitter account is run by bureaucrats using taxpayers' money.
“This is not his private account, [or] his family account. It is a government account run by bureaucrats on the taxpayers' dime,” said Levant.
“I don't care if he banned me from his personal page. I don't want to go there.”
“Absolutely on brand for this Liberal government,” said Levant.
“They don't believe in a free press … I have no idea why I was banned. They never told me.”
On Twitter, Levant said that Guilbeault is stupid, incompetent, and a “convicted criminal.”
Levant took Guilbeault to Federal Court because he argues his comments should be allowed because of section 2(b), which “guarantees” free expression and freedom of the press.
Levant wants “meaningful” discussions on Guilbeault’s Twitter.
The constitutional challenge raises questions about the new public square of social media platforms. Levant is awaiting the first full court hearing, which is expected to be in June.
Former Environment Minister Catherine McKenna blocked Levant and was in the original action, but removed after she retired from politics in 2021.
"We have no comment at this time as the case is before the court,” said Guilbeault in a statement to the Western Standard.
Canadian Civil Liberties Association Lawyer Cara Zwibel said Levant's actions on Twitter could be obstacles in the case.
Zwibel thinks Levant has a case as it appears that Guilbeault violates his freedom of expression. In America, the courts ruled President Donald Trump and other politicians had breached the First Amendment when they blocked Twitter users.
“There is a strong argument that public officials have an obligation to communicate in a way that is open to people to respond to,” said Zwibel.
“Elected officials have to have a bit of a thick skin and be prepared to deal with the criticism … there is a point where the line gets crossed into personal attacks and harassment.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
I've concluded in things like this the judicial system for the most part is as baked as the politicians. The whole system needs a major overhaul, by we the people for we the people.
Poor, sensitive little snowflake, Steven Guilbeault, needs to get out of government if he can’t handle the heat. In the meantime, Ezra continue to hold his feet to the fire. Good work!
