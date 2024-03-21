Ezra Levant to receive prestigious freedom award from Justice Centre

Rebel News commander Ezra Levant is set to be the 2024 recipient of the George Jonas Freedom Award for his commitment to “advancing freedom in Canada." The award will be presented to Levant by the Justice Centre of Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) at an event in Calgary on September 27. There will be similar award dinners in Toronto and Vancouver honouring Levant. The Justice Centre in a news release honoured Levant “for the many ways in which he has advanced freedom in Canada through his work as advocate, journalist and visionary within the world of independent media.”Levant, who founded Rebel in 2015, previously co-founded the original Western Standard in 2004. He also has a background in law and was a practicing lawyer before going into media full time. “Levant is a fearless advocate for free speech and individual rights, embodying the spirit of liberty,” said JCCF. “As founder of the Western Standard print magazine and Rebel News, Levant has stood against censorship and for the right of Canadians to access information about their governments.”“Levant was also instrumental in the fight to repeal section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act, a significant victory for freedom of expression. Author, advocate and visionary, Levant embodies the spirit of the George Jonas Freedom Award.”Levant said “it is a great honour to receive an award that has been given to leaders such as Dr. Jordan Peterson, Tamara Lich and Mark Steyn.” “I look forward to attending the George Jonas Freedom Award dinners in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver to meet freedom-oriented Canadians across the country!"The 2024 George Jonas Freedom Award dinner in Calgary opens its doors at 5 p.m. for VIP and general admissions and dinner and the award ceremony will be from 6 to 9 p.m.. It will be held in Calgary's southeast area, near Macleod Tr. and Heritage Dr. Once guests purchase tickets the exact location will be disclosed. VIP admission is $500, and general admission is $250 — but early bird tickets are $175 if purchased prior to August 1. JCCF said attendees can expect “opportunities to connect with like-minded Canadians.”The evening will include live music, a pre-dinner reception with hors d'oeuvres and beverages, a three-course meal and an open bar. VIP tickets include access to an exclusive reception with Levant, the JCCF team and other special guests. George Jonas lived from 1935 to 2016 and was an author, poet, journalist and a columnist for the National Post. He “made significant contributions to freedom in Canada after escaping from communist Hungary in 1956,” said JCCF. “George Jonas experienced life under both Stalinist communism, as well as the pro-Nazi Hungarian fascist regime during the Second World War.”He also supported the JCCF while a board member for the Aurea Foundation, “thereby greatly aiding the Justice Centre throughout its early years.”“In 2018, the Justice Centre inaugurated this annual award to carry on the legacy of George Jonas and to highlight the impact one individual can make in defense of a free society.”