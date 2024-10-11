'F--- OFF': Liberal MP's profane outburst disrupts commons committee hearing

A Commons public accounts committee hearing was abruptly halted Thursday when Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Beaches-East York, Ont.) launched into a profane tirade against Conservative members, shouting "F—k right off" after his integrity was questioned.Blacklock's Reporter says the incident occurred during a heated exchange between Erskine-Smith and Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, N.S.), who accused the Liberals of attempting to cover up corruption. "I understand the Liberals are upset every time we have a meeting," said Perkins. "They are upset that we uncover and reveal more Liberal corruption."Perkins also suggested Erskine-Smith was more concerned with "trying to rescue his parliamentary career rather than doing his parliamentary work on this committee." The remark provoked Erskine-Smith's outburst, which quickly escalated the tension in the room."Point of order," Erskine-Smith interjected. "Like, what is this absolute bulls---? This is absolute bulls---." He then proceeded to hurl profanity at Perkins, prompting committee chair Conservative MP John Williamson (New Brunswick Southwest) to intervene and demand that Erskine-Smith retract his language."Whoah, whoah, whoah," said Williamson, to which Erskine-Smith retorted, "Come on. Come on. Come on. My integrity? F—k right off."Williamson attempted to restore order, requesting, "Your language. I am going to ask you to retract your language." Erskine-Smith refused, insisting he would only do so if Perkins retracted his comments, saying, "You impugn someone’s integrity, you deserve every language that comes your way."Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) condemned Erskine-Smith's conduct, calling it "grotesque." "This member has just shown grotesque, flagrant disregard for the House, literally dropping an f-bomb and saying it was deserved and he won’t apologize," said Genuis.The disruption follows repeated calls for decorum from Liberal ministers, with Indigenous Services Minister Patricia Hajdu recently stating, “We see a pattern of behaviour from the Conservatives using name-calling and personal smears. I think we should protect the honour of the institution.”Despite efforts to restore order, Erskine-Smith declined to apologize for his outburst, leaving the committee in a state of tension as the hearing continued.