'F--- RIGHT OFF': Rempel Garner backs Smith after sexist Alberta NDP post

Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner was having none of the Alberta NDP's embarrassingly Halloween sexist attack on Premier Danielle Smith. The party posted an image to its Twitter ("X") account of a women's green skirt suit (strikingly similar to what Smith often wears), complete with luxurious jewelry and a gold crown. "Successful leadership review sold separately," reads the caption on the now deleted post. ."Annual reminder (revised): 'sexy opposition party leader' is not an appropriate Halloween costume. (Results may vary in other provinces)," wrote Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi in a tweet that wasn't deleted. .Rempel Garner immediately jumped on the demeaning post. "No, I seriously have to rant about this," she wrote on X. "You're literally promoting a trope that women aren't fit to be in politics.""The skirt, I just can't. F--- right off."."This is gendered af (as f---)," she added.