FAA seeks employees with 'intellectual, psychiatric' disabilities; Delta says capitalize black and brown skin colour, but not white

America’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has instituted a “non-competitive hiring method” where a person with a “severe disability” can apply for a job. The policy includes the same fast-track for veterans. .The FAA is a US government agency overseen by the Department of Transportation. It regulates aviation in the country and has 45,000 employees. The initiative is part of the FAA’s DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) initiative, as outlined on its website. It was last updated in March of 2023. .“Diversity is integral to achieving FAA's mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel,” the website states. “Because diversity is so critical, FAA actively engages in programs to support and accommodate employees from diverse communities and backgrounds.” “The mission of the FAA involves securing the skies of a diverse nation. It only makes sense that the workforce responsible for that mission reflects the nation that it serves.”.Some of the other diversity programs FAA includes are special hiring practices for people in the pride community, are visual minorities or are women..Meanwhile, United Airlines has "committed that 50% of the classes (of pilots) will be women or people of colour." "Today only 19% of our pilots are women or people of colour," CEO Scott Kirby said. .Delta Airlines states in its Inclusive Language Guide that when referring to a person's skin colour, brown and black should be capitalized, but white should be lower-case. .The FAA announced Thursday it will be investigating Boeing after a door flew off during an Alaska Airlines flight last week. “This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again,” the FAA said, adding it will assess if Boeing “failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations.”