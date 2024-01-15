News

FAA seeks employees with 'intellectual, psychiatric' disabilities; Delta says capitalize black and brown skin colour, but not white

FAA seeks employees with 'intellectual, psychiatric' disabilities
FAA seeks employees with 'intellectual, psychiatric' disabilitiesCourtesy BabylonBee
Loading content, please wait...
Department Of Transportation
Us Federal Aviation Administration
Diversity And Inclusion
DEI agenda
severe disability
government agency
diversity programs
visual minorities
Pride community

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news