FAA warns pilots of air travel disruptions during upcoming solar eclipse

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a warning to pilots to prepare for disruptions in air travel during the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8.The administration expects air travel operations will be impacted before, during and after the eclipse, which will travel through 13 US south-eastern and eastern states, as well as Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes and will be at its totality peak between approximately 2:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. ET. The FAA also said to expect special security provisions during this period, such as temporary flight restrictions, two-way radio communications, and discrete transponder requirements, reported the Epoch Times. The much-anticipated solar eclipse, which will come up through Mexico, cross Texas and move northeast across the US, up through Ontario and on to Nova Scotia that afternoon, has already had a preemptive impact on several US states and school boards in Ontario. Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Ohio warned residents to stock up on food, fuel and necessities ahead of the event. Oklahoma, anticipating an influx of 100,000 people to one county alone, has called in the National Guard. In Canada, the Toronto Catholic school board union has requested to keep students and teachers home that day, the York region school board will close schools early on April 8, while other regions are planning activity days and other alternatives. The FAA issued a notice to pilots and aviation personnel outlining the potential impacts on air travel from April 7 to April 10, according to the Epoch Times. The document advises to stay informed and be prepared for airborne holding, which is when a plane circles in the air until the pilot has permission to land, as well as reroutes and departure clearance times. These disruptions could be experienced by all arrivals and departures during the eclipse, and pilots should anticipate Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), a special set of regulations for when a pilot can't see clearly due to weather conditions. "There may be a higher traffic volume than normal anticipated at airports along the path of the eclipse. Traffic should anticipate delays during peak traffic periods," the FAA stated, warning also of limited parking. "VFR (Visual Flight Rules) departures may also expect delays for airborne pickup of IFR clearance within 50 nautical miles either side of the path of the eclipse," the FAA stated, adding that pilots should carefully review their NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen/Air Mission), which is a preflight notice containing important information relevant to flight operations. "Airmen should check NOTAMs carefully for special procedures/restrictions that may be in place at affected airports. Specific NOTAM procedures may be revised and arrivals to some airports possibly restricted so please review NOTAMs frequently to verify you have the current information."