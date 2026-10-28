FACE ONLY A MOTHER COULD LOVE: RCMP hunt for armed suspect accused of firing shots, pistol-whipping victim in High Level

High Level RCMP are searching for a 28-year-old man accused of firing a handgun inside a local business before pistol-whipping and assaulting another man.Police have issued arrest warrants for Michael Beaulieu following the violent incident on Aug. 24.According to RCMP, a man entered a High Level business at approximately 11:50 a.m., pointed a firearm at another person and fired two shots into the floor.The suspect then allegedly struck the victim in the face with the handgun before hitting him in the sternum area.Investigators subsequently identified Beaulieu as the suspect and laid nine criminal charges against him.The charges include reckless discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and pointing a firearm.He also faces charges involving unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a restricted firearm or prohibited weapon with ammunition without the required licence or registration, and assault with a weapon.Police say Beaulieu is primarily known to reside in the Northwest Territories but frequently visits High Level and surrounding communities.He is described as having a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a medium build.RCMP say he has several distinctive facial tattoos that could help members of the public identify him.The tattoos include a crown above his left eyebrow, an unidentified tattoo above his right eyebrow, three teardrops beside his right eye and a cross beside his left eye.He also has lettering tattooed on his right cheek and large Roman numerals across his neck.Police have not disclosed the extent of the victim's injuries.RCMP are asking anyone with information about Beaulieu's whereabouts to contact the High Level detachment at 780-821-7000.