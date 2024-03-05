UPDATED: Meta recovers from worldwide outage, Facebook and Instagram back up

Meta’s platforms, including Facebook Messenger, and Instagram are back online after a global outage at approximately 8:20 a.m. MST Tuesday morning. There has been no official word on what caused the outage which booted users off its platform worldwide, lasting about one hour. Facebook and its Messenger app users who automatically logged into their account were signed out and blocked from signing in, even with the correct password. Others were unable to get past the sign-in portal. Instagram users had an error message displayed on their news feed. Both desktop and mobile app versions of Meta’s platforms were affected. .DownDetector, a website that displays online usage, shows hundreds of thousands of people in Canada and the US experiencing login issues with Facebook and Instagram.