Matt Halprin

Project Veritas reporter Christian Hartsock asking YouTube Vice President, Global Head of Trust and Safety Matt Halprin why he banned a video of a Pfizer director talking about mutating viruses. 

 Courtesy Project Veritas/Twitter

Facebook and Instagram have removed a video from Project Veritas showing it confronting YouTube Vice President, Global Head of Trust and Safety Matt Halprin, saying it was a violation of the community standards on privacy. 

“We have these standards because we want everyone to feel safe, respected, and welcome,” said Facebook and Instagram in a Friday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

