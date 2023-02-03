Facebook and Instagram have removed a video from Project Veritas showing it confronting YouTube Vice President, Global Head of Trust and Safety Matt Halprin, saying it was a violation of the community standards on privacy.
“We have these standards because we want everyone to feel safe, respected, and welcome,” said Facebook and Instagram in a Friday statement.
“If your content goes against out Community Standards again, your account may be restricted or disabled.”
Facebook and Instagram said they “do not allow content that could lead to identity theft or put someone at risk of physical or financial harm.” This content shared without consent includes national, government, and school identification, bank account and card information, phone numbers and addresses, and email addresses and passwords.
The review team found the content goes against its standards. It uses the same community standards around the world for all people.
“We have community standards to encourage people to express themselves and connect with each other in a way that’s respectful to everyone,” said Facebook and Instagram.
Project Veritas revealed on January 25 Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations Jordon Trishton Walker said the company was toying with mutating COVID-19 to become more infectious.
“Well, one of the things we’re exploring is, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so we could preemptively develop new vaccines, right?” said Walker.
“If we’re gonna do that, though, there’s a risk of, as you can imagine, no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f*cking viruses."
BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolutionpic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
