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Fact-checking claims in mainstream coverage on Kamloops 'graves' on its fifth anniversary

Five years after the Kamloops residential school 'graves' claims were announced, the Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls criticism “harmful denialism,” and much of the coverage of the anniversary is echoing this sentiment — so the Western Standard decided to fact check the claims.
Former Kamloops Indian Residential School, 2022
Former Kamloops Indian Residential School, 2022CBC
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Kamloops
Kamloops Residential School
Kamloops, BC
Dr. Frances Widdowson
#bcpoli
Union of BC Indian Chiefs
Kamloops ‘graves’
fifth anniversary of Kamloops graves
Kamloops 'graves' denialism
Dr. Tom Flanagan
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news