Trinity Western University (TWU) faculty formed a union, selecting the Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC) to represent them.
The results of the certification vote were revealed March 10, 2023, following numerous submissions and hearings at the British Columbia Labour Relations Board (BCLRB).
The school has campuses in both Langley and Richmond, BC.
Sixty-four percent of faculty who participated in the vote cast ballots in favour of the union.
The vote was conducted in October 2021, but the ballots were sealed as the university challenged the union’s application for certification. The BCLRB ultimately dismissed the university’s challenge and shared the long-awaited results of the vote.
“TWU faculty demonstrated incredible patience waiting for the results of this vote,” said Nathan Mathews, CLAC representative. “We are very pleased to deliver positive news.”
Formed in 1952, CLAC is a national union representing more than 60,000 workers in almost every sector of the economy. According to its website, CLAC is “based on values of respect, dignity, and fairness… committed to building better workplaces, better communities, and better lives. CLAC is an affiliated member of the World Organization of Workers.”
The union distinguishes itself by refusing an adversarial approach towards management.
“CLAC is a union that was founded on the belief that people, businesses, and work communities flourish when workplaces are based on cooperation and mutual respect—when we work with each other, not against each other,” said the union website.
Throughout the unionization drive, faculty affirmed CLAC’s labour relations model as the best choice for their workplace to ensure they have a voice in decisions that impact their working conditions.
“The faculty are deeply committed to their community and students, and invested in the long-term success of TWU,” said Mathews.
“We believe a modern labour relations framework will help create new supports and structures that will enhance the well-being of the university’s current and future educators.”
CLAC, faculty, and the university will now begin the collective bargaining process to secure their first collective agreement.
Trinity Western University was founded in 1962 and currently has 5,000 students taking bachelors, masters, and doctoral studies. TWU offers 48 undergraduate and 19 graduate degrees, including continuing education, degree completion, certificate, and online learning programs.
“Drawing upon the riches of the Christian tradition, we are committed to uniting faith and reason through excellence in teaching, research, and scholarship,” reads the TWU website.
For the faculty involved in the unionization drive, including many long-term tenured professors, certification represents a natural step in the progression of the university.
History professor Robynne Healey supported the change.
“Faculty have committed to making TWU a world-class educational institution, and we need to ensure it is a healthy and vibrant place to work,” she said.
Chemistry professor Chad Friesen expressed similar sentiments. “We are seeking an equitable partnership with the university,” he said.
The university did not issue a statement on the development. Instead, its March 15 press release highlighted the visit by Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta, an alumnus of the university.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
