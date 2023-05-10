Digital Currency Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash

 By Amanda Brown

Royal Canadian Mint confirmed it lost millions on a failed digital currency venture and management declined to comment.

Royal Canadian Mint

“We have nothing to add,” said Mint spokesperson Alex Reeves. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Raz
Raz

Digital currency isn't worth the illusion it's made of. Anybody who puts value into nothing is a fool.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Want to create a run on the Canadian banks? Simply start talking about a digital currency. This is their final step in the control of the people, with a digital currency, you will be under total control of by the government, they will control what and how you spend, they will control where you spend. Let’s say “for the sake of the environment” they deem it that everyone will have only 200.00 a month to spend on fuel? It’s done, all controlled, want to stop people from buying too much meat, done with the push of the keyboard, don’t like it and decide to protest, in an instant your digital currency is shut off, you are deemed a terrorist and that’s it for you, your family, and anyone who associates or supports you. Now I know some will say, your crazy, they won’t do that, and to that, I respond, they already did it, the banks sided with the government, and even encouraged the government to seize peoples bank accounts, freeze them out of accessing their money and wouldn’t allow them to pay bills or buy groceries, and they did this without a digital currency in place, just imagine what they will do to us with one.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

This scary but too true. Total control

