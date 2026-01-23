Fairmont to open new luxury hotel in Calgary’s downtown by 2031

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of global hospitality group Accor, has announced plans for a new 225-key property in Calgary’s Greater Downtown, slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2031. The mixed-use development will include guest rooms, a signature spa, extensive meeting and event spaces, and 100 branded luxury residences.The project, in partnership with development group Truman, will benefit from the Stampede Park transformation, including the $500 million government-funded expansion of the BMO Centre completed in 2024. The upgraded facility is now Western Canada’s largest convention centre and is expected to draw more events and visitors to the city.Omer Acar, CEO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, said the new property will complement the existing Fairmont Palliser and strengthen the brand’s presence in Western Canada. “Fairmont Calgary will become an exciting new social hub for the local community, hotel guests and residents alike, blending both tradition and modernity,” he said.George Trutina, president of Truman, called the development “a major economic boost for Calgary” that will create construction jobs and long-term hospitality employment. Regulatory approvals and the design concept for the mixed-use building are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2026.Calgary hosted over 8.7 million visitors in 2025, with numbers expected to grow in 2026 thanks to the new convention infrastructure and international travel.