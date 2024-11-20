Families of Bernardo's victims barred from his parole hearing

The mother's of murder victims Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy won't be able to deliver victim impact statements at Paul Bernardo's upcoming parole hearing, reported CBC on Tuesday."The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy — tortured and killed in two of the most heinous crimes in modern Canadian history — says the justice system has let them down again," wrote CBC.In a letter delivered to the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) and reported by CBC, lawyer Tim Danson said his clients have a right to confront their daughters' killer."It was nothing short of gut-wrenching to experience the painful and heartbreaking reaction of Debbie Mahaffy and Donna French when they learned that the PBC was prohibiting them from representing their daughters, and themselves, and denying them the right to confront Paul Bernardo in person through the reading of their victim impact statements," Danson wrote in his letter, which was shared with CBC.Paul Bernardo, born in 1964, also known as Paul Teale, is a Canadian rapist and serial killer. With his former spouse Karla Homolka, he is one of the "Ken and Barbie Killers."Bernardo originally committed a series of rapes in Scarborough, Ontario between 1987 and 1990, before committing three murders with Homolka, among the victims was Karla's younger sister, Tammy Homolka.After his arrest and conviction, Bernardo was sentenced to life and declared a dangerous offender.On Wednesday, federal Tory leader Pierre Poilievre chimed in."The families of Paul Bernardo's victims are being told they cannot attend his parole hearings in person, despite having done so in the past," he tweeted."Is this because the government doesn't want his victims’ families to see what this monster's life is like after he was moved out of a maximum security facility?"