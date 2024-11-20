News

Families of Bernardo's victims barred from his parole hearing

'Ken and Barbie Killer' tortured and raped the victims
Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy. Courtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Kristen French
child-killer Paul Bernardo
Karla Homolka
Leslie Mahaffy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news