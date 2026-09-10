Family of elderly Burnaby man killed by stray bullet urges suspects to surrender

The family of an 85-year-old Burnaby man killed by a stray bullet inside his home is urging those responsible to surrender to police as homicide investigators continue searching for answers.Chang Yong Cho was killed after gunfire near 18 Ave. and Humphries Ave. in Burnaby in the early hours of Aug. 30.His sons, Justin and David Cho, released a statement through the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) appealing for anyone with information to come forward.“We are devastated by the tragic loss of our father, Chang Yong Cho,” they said.“Our father was a man of deep Christian faith, gentle spirit, and unwavering kindness. To lose him in such a shocking way has shattered our hearts.”Cho was born in Korea in 1940 before building a life in Canada centred around his family, church and community.His sons said he enjoyed golfing, dancing, meals with friends and spending time with his family.“The greatest joy of his life began when he married our mother, Keum Soon Lee, in 1971,” they said. “Together, they taught us the values that shaped who we are today: Christian faith, kindness and devotion to family.”Lee died in 2012 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease. The family said Cho dealt quietly with the loss while finding comfort through his family, friends, church and community.“We take solace in knowing that he is now reunited with our mother in eternal rest,” said the family..Cho’s sons said relatives are struggling to comprehend how he could have died in such circumstances.“We are struggling to understand how something so senseless could happen to a man who lived with such gentleness and grace,” they said.“From his sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends — his loss is being deeply felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”The family thanked IHIT and Burnaby RCMP investigators and specifically appealed to youth identified by police in connection with the investigation.“We echo their appeal: if you know anything about what happened near 18 Ave. and Humphries Ave. in the early hours of August 30, please come forward,” they said.“We especially urge the youth identified by investigators, and their parents, to do the right thing. Please turn yourselves in to police.”The family also thanked media organizations for telling Cho’s story but asked for privacy while relatives mourn.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.