Family of Merritt hit-and-run victim makes emotional plea for answers

On the one-year anniversary of a fatal hit-and-run on the Coquihalla Highway, the sister of 24-year-old Buddy Rhodes is begging for someone to come forward.Rhodes’ body was discovered on August 30, 2024, off Hwy. 5 near Exit 286 in Merritt. A collision reconstruction later determined he was likely struck by a southbound vehicle while standing or walking on the shoulder of the highway. He was not found until up to six days later.Despite a year of investigation, BC Highway Patrol has yet to identify the vehicle or driver responsible. On Thursday, police released Rhodes’ name while his sister, Alix Legouffe, issued a two-minute video appeal to the public..“The last year has been really tough on all of us, going through the first birthdays, the first Christmas,” said Legouffe. “If you know something and you haven’t told someone, please come forward. Our family needs the closure. We need some answers, not just ‘what-ifs’.”She added, “It’s hard to put into words how grateful we would be.”Corporal Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol said investigators are open to all possibilities, even that the driver might not have realized they struck Rhodes. “We need to solve this mystery for Buddy’s family,” he said.Anyone with information is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Merritt at 250-378-4262 and quote file 2024-4262.