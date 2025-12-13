Family of murdered Surrey man urges public to come forward after seven years

Seven years after Bradley Kline’s body was discovered inside his Surrey home, his family is appealing for anyone with information to help advance the investigation into his homicide.On December 7, 2018, shortly after 1:30 a.m., 26-year-old Kline was found dead at a residence on 7055 144A St. Surrey RCMP determined he had suffered injuries consistent with criminality, prompting the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) to take over the case.Over the past seven years, IHIT investigators have followed evidence that has helped identify suspects involved in the murder. “Mr. Kline was only 26 years old, and he had his whole life ahead of him,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “It has been an extremely difficult time for his family, and we are appealing to those individuals who have key information about this murder who have yet to come forward. It is not too late to do the right thing.”.In a statement, Kline’s family said: “Our family has been forever changed by the murder of our nephew, Bradley. He was only 26, just beginning his life. We'll never know who he might've been in life, or what future he might have built. His time in this world was taken from him, from his family. After seven long years with no justice, our hope is fading. We are asking the people who know the truth to come forward, so we can finally give Bradley the justice he deserves.”Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.