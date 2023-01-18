Danielle Stephanie Warriner

For 11 days as Danielle Stephanie Warriner lay alone in a hospital bed, her family had no idea where she was, no idea she'd been restrained by guards, and no idea she'd never regain consciousness, the suit says.

 Courtesy Denise Warriner

The family of Toronto resident Danielle Stephanie Warriner, who died after being restrained chest down by security guards for not wearing a face mask at the Toronto General Hospital in 2020, filed a $16-million lawsuit against the workers involved and the University Health Network. 

CBC News reported Wednesday the lawsuit calls the security guards and Toronto General reckless and accuses them of inappropriate behaviour when they confronted Warrier when she wasn't wearing a mask. The lawsuit alleges Warriner's death was a direct result of their actions that day, and it failed to contact the family for 11 days after the incident. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

rmannia
rmannia

Unreal. There is something wrong with the judges in this country.

Report Add Reply
Craig R
Craig R

Yes sue the shat out of them. Disgusting. The court of public opinion i think is sure they are guilty. There has to be consequences for going along with this insanity thinking you are judge and jury.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.